Maszlee says aware of flaws as minister, working hard to be better

Education Minister Maszlee Malik visits Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 14 (1) in conjunction with the first day of school for 2019 session January 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — In a surprise tweet today, Maszlee Malik has admitted that he is aware of his flaws in serving as the education minister.

Maszlee also said that he requires assistance from everyone in his reform efforts, for the sake of the future.

“As a minister, I know I have many weaknesses. I am aware and will continue to work hard improving myself,” Maszlee posted in Malay.

“And I believe, change is not the work of a sole man. I need help from all of you.

“For a better tomorrow,” he added.

Sebagai seorang menteri, saya sedar saya banyak kelemahan. Saya menyedarinya dan akan terus bertungkus lumus memperbaiki diri.



Dan saya percaya, perubahan bukan kerja seorang diri. Saya perlukan bantuan dari anda semua.



Untuk esok yang lebih sempurna. pic.twitter.com/HCeE0haFFj — Maszlee Malik (@maszlee) May 24, 2019

It is unsure what prompted the tweet, but the minister has been under heavy fire from both the public and within Pakatan Harapan over several of his recent controversial statements.

In a forum last week, Maszlee had responded to a question on the 90 per cent Bumiputera quota in matriculation by stating that the quota system should not be looked at in isolation as there were Bumiputera being denied jobs because they did not know how to speak Mandarin.

His response triggered a renewed debate on the issue of matriculation quotas, after the Cabinet’s decision to maintain a 90 per cent Bumiputera quota system in the pre-university programme.

Maszlee had also rejected a proposal for students to learn about other religions alongside Islamic Studies, claiming it could bring about more detrimental effects rather than positive ones.

This comes amid rumours that DAP was looking to force Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad into sacking Maszlee which would see fellow party member and deputy minister Teo Nie Cheng automatically succeed him — an allegation denied by the party.