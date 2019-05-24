Lawyer: Ex-spy chief 'forgot' to appear, will ask court to cancel arrest warrant

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said his client, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid (pic), had merely forgotten to be present in court when her criminal case came up for case management this morning. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid will seek to have the court cancel an arrest warrant that was issued after she “forgot” to show up today, her lawyer said.

When contacted, Hasanah's lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said his client had merely forgotten to be present in court when her criminal case came up for case management this morning.

“There is no issue. It was just Hasanah forget to attend court today and our firm also forgot to remind her,” he told Malay Mail.

“She was at home when the case is called and we have apply to court to adjourn the matter to afternoon for Hasanah to attend.

“But DPP objected our application and apply for a warrant of arrest,” he added.

Khairul Azam argued that the prosecution should not have sought for the arrest warrant, as today was merely for a case management.

“This application was uncalled for because both parties have agreed with the trial dates fixed on February 2020 and today was just a case management to reconfirm the trial dates,” he said.

He claimed that Hasanah's attendance at the case management was “not necessary”, but said the prosecution had insisted on her being present.

“Hasanah attendance is not necessary but the DPP won't tolerate. So the court fixed 26 June 2019 for Hasanah to attend court and we will apply to set aside the warrant of arrest,” he added.

On April 17, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah had fixed trial dates from February 3 until February 21, 2020 for Hasanah's case, and had fixed today for case management.

On October 25, 2018, Hasanah was charged with criminal breach of trust over US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) of government funds.

Hasanah who headed the now-defunct MEIO is accused of committing the offence in her previous capacity as a civil servant in the Research Department of the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

