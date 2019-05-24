Dr M: Don’t be too dependent on offerings

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives out an educational contribution to the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaaan (SMK) Ayer Hangat principal Mohd Fisol Mohd Salleh (left) in Langkawi May 24, 2019. Also present was his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, May 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reminded the people not to be too dependent on contributions from others but instead to strive to provide for themselves.

“We know that in the fasting month we need to give donations to those who are not capable, like the sick.

“We need to give donations, but for those who are healthy it is better if they make their own efforts to find money and the like,” the prime minister said at a breaking-of-fast and welfare event at Masjid Nurus Salam, Kampung Ewa here tonight.

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Ayer Hangat state assemblyman Juhari Bulat and Kuah state assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad.

Dr Mahathir said being overdependent on the offerings of others would weaken the spirit of a community.

“We will become weak if we depend on other people; if others are not around we will fall because we cannot fend for ourselves.

“That is why although we give duit raya during the fasting month it should not be a source of income. Learn to earn your keep and don’t depend on others,” he said.

At the ceremony, Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah handed over Raya contributions from Jetty Point Langkawi to 150 orphans, students of the Rehabilitation in Community programme and the destitute in Kampung Ewa.

Dr Mahathir, who is the Member of Parliament for Langkawi, also gave out educational contributions from Yayasan MRCB to three schools — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaaan (SMK) Ayer Hangat, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ewa dan SK Penghulu Ahmad. — Bernama