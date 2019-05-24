Court acquits former police officer of cheating

A former police officer who was charged with cheating two government retirees over the sale of a property three years ago was acquitted by the Sessions Court yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 ― The Sessions Court here yesterday acquitted and discharged a former police officer who was charged with cheating two government retirees over the sale of a property, three years ago.

Judge Zamri Bakar made the ruling after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused Ab Gani Che Man, 69, at the end of the prosecution case.

“After evaluation the accused is acquitted and discharged without calling for his defence,” he said adding that there were no elements of cheating in the case.

Eight witnesses were called to testify in the trial.

Ab Gani allegedly misled Mohamad Ali Abdullah and Azman Yahya into selling a shophouse at RM680,000.

He was charged with committing the offence at a premises in Desa Pandan on August 18, 2016.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed while the accused was represented by counsel N. Kalyana Sundaram. ― Bernama