High Court issues arrest warrant for ex-spy chief absent from case management

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — An arrest warrant against former Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid has been issued by the High Court here today.

Bernama reported that the arrest warrant was issued after Hasanah failed to appear in court for case management proceedings this morning.

She is facing charges of criminal breach of trust involving RM50.4 million belonging to the government.

Hasanah allegedly committed the offence at the office of the director-general of the Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department, Putrajaya, between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

MORE TO COME