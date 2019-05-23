Touch ‘n Go denies issuing limited-edition Anwar Ibrahim cards

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Touch ‘n Go (TNG) Malaysia yesterday denied issuing limited edition of cards featuring the picture of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim which has gone viral on social media.

TNG in a statement on Facebook advised customers to always refer to official Touch ‘n Go (pages) in Facebook and Twitter @MyTouchngo for the latest information on the products and services offered.

“Please be wary of online fraud. Contact us via Facebook Messenger, email at [email protected] or +603 2714 8888 when in doubt,” the statement said. — Bernama