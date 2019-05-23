Security tightened in Sabah, Labuan ahead of Raya and Kaamatan holidays

Sabah Marine Police (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali leads Maghrib prayers aboard a patrol boat in the waters off Sandakan May 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, May 23 — Law enforcement agencies in Sabah and Labuan are beefing up security in the duty-free-island and its waters to maintain law and order before, during and after the Aidilfitri and Kaamatan celebrations.

Sabah Marine Police (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the marine police had taken steps to increase its strength to ensure security and monitor Sabah and Labuan waters throughout the festive seasons.

“Our strength during these two festive seasons is on 357 personnel with 24-30 patrol boats to watch over the wide sea area,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said only 10 per cent of the Sabah and Labuan marine police force were allowed to take leave during Aidilfitri and Kaamatan.

“We cannot deny many smugglers and criminals involved in the illegal border-crossing activities will assume that the security control will be less tight during the festive seasons, but for us, it would be the time for security control to be intensified,” Pajeri said.

Meanwhile, Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said approximately 90 per cent of the police personnel in Labuan would be on duty during Aidilfitri and Kaamatan.

“The police must be on standby to ensure security and conduct crime prevention routines, especially at the outskirts of town and villages, for possible house break-in incidents,” Farid said.

He also reminded those who would be away during the celebrations to make sure that their houses were locked properly and to inform the nearest police station by filling up the balik kampung form so that patrolling can be carried out in their area.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin, on the other hand, said their officers and personnel would be working on shifts round the clock and would be on standby in the event of emergency.

Only 20 per cent out of 210 fire and rescue officers and personnel in Labuan was granted Aidilfitri leave this year, he said. — Bernama