Remand extended for two suspects in Serdang nurse murder case

A Nigerian man believed to be the main murder suspect is brought to the Sepang Court Complex on May 17, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The remand order for the Nigerian woman and Pakistani man believed to be involved in the murder of Serdang Hospital’s head nurse, Siti Kharina Kamarudin, has been extended for a week until May 29.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the application for an extension of the remand order for the Nigerian male suspect would be made tomorrow at the Sepang Court.

“Investigation is still ongoing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On May 15, Siti Kharina, 40, was found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head in her rented condominium in Cyberjaya.

Following that, police detained three individuals suspected of being involved in the case, namely a man and woman from Nigeria, and a Pakistani man. The remand period of all three suspects expired yesterday.

The head nurse was reported missing on May 8 after being last seen at the Serdang Hospital parking lot at 4pm on the same day. — Bernama