Police: Father and son nabbed over monkey shooting in Perak

A 19-second video, featuring a man forcing the monkey to call him ‘baby sayang’ on the count of three before firing a shot at the animal’s head, was recently posted on social media. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Perak police have arrested a father and son for shooting a caged monkey dead in a video that sparked public outrage.

Inspector-general of police secretariat corporate communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said investigators from Manjung district police headquarters raided a house located in Taman Kenangan, Sitiawan, Perak at 9pm last night.

“During the raid, the police arrested a father and son and also seized a pistol believed to have been used in the incident.

“The suspects have been taken to Manjung district police headquarters for investigations,” she said.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin HusainIs is expected to hold a press conference on the case later today.

A 19-second video, featuring a man forcing the monkey to call him “baby sayang” on the count of three before firing a shot at the animal’s head, was recently posted on social media. It was widely shared and received widespread condemnation from the public, politicians and animal activists alike.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed had previously said based on the footage, the man could be investigated under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960 for illegal discharge of a firearm and Section 428 of the Penal Code for killing the animal.

Huzir had said that in terms of firearm use, the man has clearly committed an offence and even if he has a licence for it, no one is allowed to discharge a firearm freely.

He said each shot, each bullet used must be declared.

Malaysia Animal Association had also offered a RM2,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on the incident leading to the capture of the person involved.

Its president Arie Dwi Andika had said: “Whatever the excuse may be to justify the shooting of the animal, this is animal cruelty and heartless. Worse of all, how could the person even record the act on video for public consumption? This should not have happened.”

Arie said such a graphic video could have a negative psychological effect not just on adult viewers but also children.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar also called on the authorities, including the Wildlife Department, to investigate the matter on his Twitter account.