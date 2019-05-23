Nurse murder case: Court extends Nigerian’s remand

A Nigerian man believed to be the main suspect in the murder of Serdang Hospital’s head nurse, Siti Kharina Kamarudin, is brought to the Sepang Court Complex on May 17, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

SEPANG, May 23 — The Magistrate’s Court here today extended the remand on a Nigerian man for seven days until May 30 to facilitate investigations into the murder of Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin.

The remand order effective tomorrow was issued by magistrate A. [email protected] Acho under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The 36-year-old suspect was initially remanded for one week on May 17.

Siti Kharina, 40, was reported missing on May 8 and found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head on May 15.

Besides the Nigerian man, a Nigerian woman and a Pakistani man have also been detained in the case.

Yesterday, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the remand on the two suspects had been extended for seven days until May 29. — Bernama