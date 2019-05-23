Lithuanian pleads guilty to drunken disturbance on flight, fined RM12,000

SEPANG, May 23 — A Lithuanian man was fined RM12,000 by the Magistrate's Court here today for causing a disturbance on a flight from Muscat, Oman to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Petronis Augustinas, 33, a construction consultant in London pleaded guilty to threatening a cabin crew member on board Oman Air WY821 on May 19.

He also pleaded guilty to the second charge of uttering harsh words and insulting cabin crew, at the same time and place.

The charges were read out to him in English.

In mitigation, Augustinas who was represented by counsel Zaflee Pakwanteh said he could not recall what happened during the incident as he was drunk after consuming alcohol during the journey from London to Muscat.

Magistrate A. [email protected] Acho fined him RM6,000 in default six months imprisonment on each charge. Augustinas paid the fines. Deputy public prosecutor Nasharina Nazlan prosecuted. — Bernama