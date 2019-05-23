Domestic trade minister: Traders selling for lower than ceiling prices

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail gets a tour of the new Giant Hypermarket in Batu Caves May 23, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Traders have been selling certain goods below ceiling prices following the Festive Season Price Control Scheme announcement on Tuesday, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The domestic trade and consumer affairs minister said at the launch of the revamped Batu Caves Giant supermarket that he has been inspecting hypermarkets, supermarkets and sundry shops throughout the country since the price control scheme started last Tuesday.

“The Giant management were able to show me several consumer goods (listed in the Festive Season Price Control Scheme), and I found out that the items with set ceiling prices were compliant.

“There were also items priced significantly lower than the ceiling prices, such as white onions which were priced lower by RM2 per kilogram, with red onions and eggs also having lower prices,” Saifuddin said regarding the Giant outlet.

He added that other traders have also managed to sell several goods like chicken meat below the ceiling price, citing a chicken trader who managed to price chicken meat at RM3.99 per kilo (while its retail ceiling price is RM7.50 per kilo).