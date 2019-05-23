Annuar: Reports on Umno constitutional amendments mere speculation

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at his office in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 23 — Reports on proposed amendments to clause 9.9 of the Umno constitution are just speculation as nothing has been finalised yet, said Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said although Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was leading a committee to gather members’ views on constitutional amendments, there was still a long way to go before the process is completed.

“The process is long and it will be discussed at the highest level until the proposal is finalised. The reports we read which are written by certain people are just speculation as for now no decision has been made,” he told reporters after the presentation of Aidilfitri aid to 122 poor children in the Ketereh parliamentary constituency here today.

The reports claimed that Umno would amend clause 9.9 at an extraordinary general meeting in November to compel any office bearers charged in court to give up their posts.

If true, the amendment could lead to several senior leaders in Umno, including president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, being stripped of their posts. — Bernama