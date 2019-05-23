After Kadir Jasin’s jibe, Muhyiddin jokes he doesn’t mind ‘stepping down’

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at Perdana Hall, Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) in Putrajaya May 23, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin suggested today he “would step down” if it was up to him, following Datuk A. Kadir Jasin’s call for non-performing ministers to quit.

Despite that, Muhyiddin said he was unsure to whom the government advisor was referring with his blog post.

“Ultimately this is a prerogative of the prime minister, and if he wants to take any action then it is up to him,” Muhyiddin said following a programme to inculcate good values in civil servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

He added it could be Kadir’s stance as a media practitioner, and as such “his personal view”.

“Those who feel it applies to them can do so as he recommends. But I do not know exactly what he meant, with that post,” Muhyiddin said.

Kadir, who is special media advisor to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, wrote on his blog on Wednesday urging non-performing state excos, federal ministers, mentris besar, and chief ministers to step down if they felt themselves not up to the task to carry out the role entrusted to them.