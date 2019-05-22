Sarawak police on the hunt for 96 individuals

The 96 are being sought for cases involving cheating, criminal breach of trust, computer-related crimes, misuse of property, and pornographic video and digital compact disc related offences. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, May 22 — The Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department is currently looking for 96 individuals to assist the investigations of a wide range of cases.

Its chief, Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 96 are being sought for cases involving cheating, criminal breach of trust, computer-related crimes, misuse of property, and pornographic video and digital compact disc related offences.

“A total of 78 individuals are being sought for cheating investigations involving Macau Scam (11 individuals), African Scam (6), impersonation (5), cheques (4), online (4), welfare (3), investment (3), land deals (3), holiday tours (2), bomoh (shamans) (1), Sports Toto (1) and others (35).

“There are also 14 for CBT, Computer Crimes Act (2) and one more for criminal misuse of property. All of the individuals sought are locals,” he said in a media conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

Mustafa said among the 96, the most sought is Mohd Azlan Mat Muda, 30, with the address No. 6, Kampung Pandan Lundu, Sarawak, and is wanted for tourism-related cheating cases.

“To date, there have been 62 victims and 34 police reports lodged involving losses amounting to RM130,000,” he said.

For the full list of those sought, visit the Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department Facebook page, while those with information can contact ASP Pricha Azin at 019-889 7640 , ASP Arthur Medang at 013-76009771 or Inspector Hamizan Ismail at 016-445 5695. — Bernama