Perlis mufti apologises for uploading photos ‘linking’ Hadi to arson suspects

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The mufti of Perlis today posted an apology on social media for previously uploading photos linking the suspects who allegedly torched his car to PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin today apologised for the possible misleading information his posting could have caused, and said all matters of investigations should be left in the hands of the police.

“I, who represent this page, apologise if there was a wrong perception given, even before a statement by PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) on the issue has been released.

“We should wait for the official statement from PDRM,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page this evening.

Mohd Asri then explained that photos of the suspects, who were pictured together with Hadi, was not an indication that Hadi supported their actions.

“However, if a person’s actions have been proven to have been triggered by a suggestion of a public figure, then only can that figure be associated (with the wrongdoing).

“While there have been many reports that I have heard about this case directly or indirectly, I feel it is fair that we wait for police’s official statement, as there are many other cases being investigated,” he added.

Mohd Asri also defended Hadi saying he believed the PAS president would not have given out such instructions of malice.

“Personally, I believe it would have been unlikely for the PAS president, given his position, to have given out such wicked instructions.

“Maybe other parties should also be investigated, including their volunteer corps unit,” he said.

On March 22, Mohd Asri’s official car was burnt by two men who were detected in a closed-circuit-television recording in his neighbour’s house in Jalan Persiaran Wawasan in Perlis.

In the 5.45am incident, his black Honda Accord was found burnt and its back windscreens was smashed.

It was reported today that a PAS’ volunteer corps Unit Amal personnel has been arrested by police to assist investigations.

Perlis police had previously arrested a 36-year-old man on Sunday, who later admitted to torching the mufti’s car together with a friend after being paid RM500 by a third party.

Reports detailed that the suspect and a friend was initially offered a large amount of money by the third party to splash acid on Mohd Asri’s face but they did not agree to it,

The suspect apparently agreed later on to only torch Mohd Asri’s car for the sum of cash.