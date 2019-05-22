Matriculation quota: Don’t accuse, be constructive instead, says Syed Saddiq

Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the issue over the matriculation quota was decided by the Cabinet and related matters should only be discussed within the Cabinet. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR STAR, May 22 — Constructive criticism is absolutely necessary between Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders but as the ruling coalition, members should not be accusing and attacking fellow component party leaders.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the issue over the matriculation quota, for example, was decided by the Cabinet and related matters should only be discussed within the Cabinet.

“The matter was finalised based on a consensus made by the Cabinet and this was a collective decision. As such, if Dapsy (DAP Socialist Youth) is not in agreement they should ask their ministers who are in the Cabinet.

“Such matters should be discussed in the Cabinet because we are now in the government, we are not opposition parties...and should not be accusing and attacking each other,” he told reporters after a consultation programme and breaking-of-the-fast event with youths at Kubang Rotan near here today.

He was commenting on the actions of several DAP, Gerakan and MCA leaders who had criticised Education Minister Maszlee Malik following his statement on the matriculation quota issue and some companies requiring applicants to be fluent in Mandarin.

Syed Saddiq added that the important thing was in every decision, the welfare of everyone, especially youths in the B40 group, must be protected. — Bernama