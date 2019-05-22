IGP: Police housing woes to be raised with home ministry

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PASIR MAS, May 22 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said he will be using feedback from recent police contingent visits to raise several concerns to the home ministry regarding welfare matters concerning the force.

He said housing was definitely a problem, especially in the Klang Valley, where rental is expensive compared to the low salaries and allowances of police officers and personnel.

“The affordable ones are mostly out of the (formation) range and this is causing them to be really burdened financially,” he told newsmen after a brief visit to the Kelantan side of the Malaysia-Thailand border, here today.

With him were Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan and General Operations Force Ninth Battalion (GOF9) Commanding Officer Supt Ramly Poncho.

Abdul Hamid said however, members of the force do understand the nation’s financial situation and constraints at present, adding that they were willing to wait for the government to nurse it back to health.

He also praised the Kelantan Police Contingent and the GOF9 for successfully patrolling and protecting the nation’s borders despite constantly being exposed to dangerous situations.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind all officers and personnel to uphold their integrity and always be wary as this (Op Wawasan border) area is very sensitive, there is smuggling of firearms, and we can’t rule out untoward things happening,” he said.

In another development, Abdul Hamid said he has directed the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur police chiefs to closely monitor the areas where the African community are mostly concentrated and hang out.

Abdul Hamid said the move should not be seen as racial profiling but mainly as a result of the many police reports lodged against them of late.

“I read complaints by residents of Desa Aman Puri in Kepong who have had to tolerate the African community’s inappropriate behaviour there including being drunk and dancing semi-nude,” he said. — Bernama