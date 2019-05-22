Education D-G: Continuous protests over matriculation quota may affect teaching staff

Datuk Amin Senin says debates and disputes over the issue of admission into the matriculation programme may affect the performance of teaching staff. — Foto Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 ― Debates and disputes over the issue of admission into the matriculation programme may result in the teaching staff losing focus and not carrying out their duties effectively, said Education director-general Datuk Amin Senin.

He said the Cabinet’s decision in relation to the 90:10 matriculation quota system had led to disagreements among various parties that some had acted rudely which was considered inappropriate in the educational environment.

“As this is in line with the Cabinet’s decision to maintain the 90:10 student intake, Education Minister Maszlee Malik has the right to defend the decision,” he said in a statement here today.

As such Amin said it was the responsibility of educators in the Ministry of Education to defend and fully implement policies that have been decided by the government, in the interest of the people. ― Bernama