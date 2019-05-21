Study on housing agency ready by end of June, says deputy minister

Newly-built homes at Elmina in Subang November 1, 2018. Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah said the study would allows the government to create a more complete housing system. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PASIR MAS, May 21 — The study to restructure the four national housing agencies including the Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and Perumahan Rakyat 1Malaysia (PR1MA) is expected to be ready by the end of June.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah said that through the study, the government would create a more complete housing system that enabled Malaysians to own a home.

“What is important is that we get a data base on who have already owned a home because there were claims that they had waited more than 10 years but had yet to get a house.

“There is no coordination involving data base to be shared together beside the lack of coordination between the agencies to create a fairer purchasing of homes,” he told reporters after visiting the construction of the PR1MA Lubok Jong, here today.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said that the system could also assist the B40 group to own a home as this group needed assistance and support to get a home.

“Previously, the B40 group was renting for too long and we will give our focus so that they could get a better quality home.

“We are also making efforts to get support and flexibility from the banking institutions so that the B40 group could get their housing loans,” he added. — Bernama