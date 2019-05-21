27 items listed under festive season price control scheme, says Saifuddin

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the 30-day scheme, starting today and to last until June 19, covers 15 days before, during and 14 days after the festival. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A total of 27 types of goods have been listed under the Festive Season Price Control Scheme in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the 30-day scheme, starting today and to last until June 19, covers 15 days before, during and 14 days after the festival.

“The additional items in the list include fresh and frozen ‘kembung’ fish, ‘selar’ fish and ‘selayang’ fish, as well as long beans, groundnuts and dried chilli,” he said in a statement today.

He said traders were compelled to sell controlled items not exceeding the government’s ceiling price and to display pink price tags for items under the scheme to differentiate them from other goods.

Stern action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the rules under the scheme, he said.

“In an effort to protect consumers, the ministry has also increased the presence of enforcement officers in selected locations to create a safe and ethical business environment,” he said.

In addition, the ministry also strengthened price monitoring efforts in collaboration with various quarters, namely price monitoring officer, Friends of KPDNHEP and state governments as well as government agencies including the involvement of penghulu in the effort to monitor and channel information on increased price of goods, he said.

“Consumers can file any complaints via the portal [email protected], or send a message via WhatsApp application to 0192794317, or contact call centre at 1800 886 800, and Ez ADU smart phone application to report on any traders found violating the law regarding this scheme,” he said. — Bernama