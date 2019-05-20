Yapeim D-G Abibullah’s fate to be known soon

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have lodged a police report at the Pantai police station May 18, 2019, on a video recording of a man who believed to be Datuk Abibullah Samsudin, influencing Yapeim in the last general election. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, May 20 — The decision on the fate of the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsudin will only be known in one or two days’ time.

Member of Yapeim’s Board of Trustees Prof Dr Ghafar Ismail said the board may hold a press conference or issue a press release soon on the matter which involved a senior officer of the board.

“Wait one or two more days. God willing...I cannot say anything until a press release is issued or the board of directors may call the press to clarify the situation,” he told reporters after a Yapeim Ramadan programme, Johor level at the Masjid Jamek Haji Ahmad Shah, Kampung Rimba Terjun, near here this afternoon.

He was commenting on Abibullah’s fate, if he was still with the board or not.

Two days ago, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have lodged a police report on a video recording of a man who was believed to be Abibullah, influencing Yapeim in the last general election.

In the video, the man believed to be a senior official of Yapeim was seen threatening his staff not to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) before the 14th General Election.

Asked if the board had taken disciplinary action against Abibullah, Ghafar said several actions had been taken but not disciplinary action, including setting up a special internal audit task force since November to look into the issue, based on a report from PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers).

He said Yapeim staff are on a permanent basis so all action will have to be according to the proper channels and processes.

“And the process has to be transparent and clear as we do not want to make a wrong decision or to sentence a person without evidence,” he said.

Earlier, the programme was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religion) Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof. — Bernama