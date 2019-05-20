TM contractors injured after tower fall in Kota Belud

Fire and Rescue Department personnel participate in a train fire simulation exercise at Putra Heights station in Petaling Jaya August 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 20 — Two Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) contractors were injured after they fell while working on a transmission tower in Jalan Kuala Abai, Kampung Kuala Abai, Kota Belud today.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, the victims, Miandi Ungkaris, 40, and his colleague Selverinus Dami, 28, were reported to have fallen off the tower at about 4.30pm before getting stuck at the height of 30 metres.

The department received a distress call seven minutes later and a team from the Kota Belud fire station with two fire engines was dispatched to the scene located 12km away.

“Both broke their right arms and legs and also suffered facial injuries. When we arrived their colleagues had already brought them down and they were conscious.”

“They were give early treatment at the scene before being sent to the hospital,” he said in a statement. — Bernama