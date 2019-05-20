Mat Sabu urges public not to speculate on issues still under investigation

Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu speaks during a press conference at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, Langkawi March 29, 2019.— Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today said that there should be no speculation by anyone on issues being investigated by the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee (GPFIC) .

He said GPFIC investigations into the procurement and spending issues of the Defen c e Ministry, are still underway.

“Just like the committee’s investigation result regarding the ‘land swap’ issue previously, the Defen c e Ministry will extend its findings to the Cabinet before filing a report to the authorities such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Sabu, who is popularly known as “Mat Sabu” also cautioned other parties who are not related to the investigation to not speculate about GPFIC’s probe into issues such as helicopter purchases, because it will affect the investigation process.

Last Thursday, Mohd Nasaie Ismail, special officer to Mohamad Sabu, filed 14 reports regarding suspect graft cases involving military land exchanges during the Barisan Nasional administration, bringing the total of similar reports to 16.