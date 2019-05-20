Four-month-old baby dies in nursery in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 20 — The parents of a four-month-old baby who died at a nursery here did not blame anybody and accepted the incident as fated.

Syahirah Mohd Ali, 31, mother of the baby, Dayangku Nuralya Maryam Awangku Hazrin, said the youngest of two siblings believed to be suffocated for lying on her front.

In the tragic incident, Dayangku Nuralya Mariam, was found lying face down, has turned blue and unconscious at around 10am before being rushed to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

However, she died while being treated at HSNZ at about 11.30am.

Syahirah said, once she was informed by the nursery employee, she rushed there and found her baby was very weak.

“I was told that the employee left my baby for a while when she was asleep.

“My husband and I did not blame anyone and accept it as fate,” she told Bernama when contacted tonight.

Meanwhile, the father of the baby, Awangku Hazrin Awangku Hidup, 34, said although it was very tough and painful test, his family accepted it as fated.

Apart from the baby, the couple also has another daughter Dayangku Nur Hawa Marisa, aged two.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahim Md Din confirmed receiving a report on the incident. — Bernama