Workers accuse Ipoh-based health support firm of union busting

Workers protest against Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd outside its headquarters in Ipoh May 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 17 — Some 20 people demonstrated outside the headquarters of Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd here this morning, accusing the health company’s senior executives of issuing threats against some of its workers who are members of the National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services.

Holding up handmade placards, the protesters accused the company of “union busting” by threatening to take disciplinary action against certain staff active in union activities.

“Some of our members had been threatened they would be removed from their job if they continue to be active,” union executive secretary M. Sarasvathy told reporters.

Saravathy said the union was formed in 1997, but was dormant until 2016 when a new committee was elected.

She claimed harassment started in 2017 when the union asked to negotiate a collective agreement for workers with the company.

She claimed one of its members who worked in Seberang Jaya as a storekeeper was made to clean toilets after becoming the union’s branch chairman.

Members were also questioned for attending the recent May Day parade, added Sarasvathy.

“We want all this to stop as we are a recognised union,” she said, showing the media a copy of the recognition that was signed by Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

Union president K. Senthil Kumar claimed the company would force employees to take unpaid leave if they turn up late for work.

He also accused the company of favouritism by only allowing certain workers to claim overtime work.

Malay Mail is attempting to get Edgenta Mediserve for response to the union’s claims.

Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd, a wellness support services company, is a wholly-owned unit of UEM Edgenta and provides hospital support and facility management services.