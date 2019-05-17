Right decisions only way for judiciary to recover glory, says attorney general

Attorney General Tommy Thomas arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya April 10, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas says judges must always endeavour to make the right decisions, without fear or favour, and regardless of the personality of the party or the accused before them.

He said it was the only way for the judiciary to recover its glory and regard its credibility.

“Malaysian judges can reach the correct decisions regularly and consistently over a substantial period of time, one can state with certainty that the confidence, initially of informed legal opinion and, subsequently, that of the public in general, will return,” he said.

He said this in his speech at a ceremony to honour the appointment of Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat as chief justice.

He said for 30 years after Merdeka, the Malaysian judiciary enjoyed a high reputation with judges like Lord Presidents Tun Muhamed Suffian Muhamed Hashim, Raja Azlan Shah and Justice Eusoffee Abdoolcader.

“I suggest that the principal reason why Malaysian judges were held in high esteem during this period was because they were invariably making right, correct or proper decisions, according to the evidence and the law,” he said.

Thomas said Tengku Maimun’s unmatched abilities would steer the judicial ship in safe and calm waters.

He said her appointment as chief justice was a recognition of the critical role played by women in the administration of justice.

“Women dominate law faculties and form a majority of the practising Bar. In my Chambers, three quarters of our lawyers are women,” he said.

He said Tengku Maimun’s elevation had nothing to do with gender, but was based on her integrity, independence, intelligence, diligence and temperament. — Bernama