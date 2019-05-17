Najib's RM42m SRC trial extended to August, 40 more witnesses expected

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, May 17, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak's first-ever criminal trial involving RM42 million of a former 1MDB unit's funds was extended today into August, with the prosecution also set to call in another 40 witnesses.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali fixed the additional hearing dates this morning for the trial that has been going on since April 3.

“So the next dates we will be continuing are May 28, 29; (June) 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 half day, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 half day and July 1, 2, 3, July 8 to August 15 except Fridays,” the judge said when the case came up for mention today.

He also asked the prosecution to state how many more witnesses it planned to call.

“We foresee about 40 witnesses,” ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram replied.

The trial has had 18 days of hearings, with 37 prosecution witnesses testifying so far.

