Najib's fifth trial to start June 2020, but his lawyer says will file for strikeout

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, May 17, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― The High Court today set Datuk Seri Najib Razak's fifth criminal case for trial in June next year.

In an immediate response, the ex-prime minister’s lawyer said that Najib will seek to have all three money-laundering charges over RM27 million struck out.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today fixed the trial dates for the RM27 million case spanning four weeks in June 2020.

The trial dates which excludes Fridays are June 2 to June 4, June 9 to June 11, June 15 to June 18, June 23 to June 25.

Najib already has trial dates fixed for his four other criminal cases, stretching from May 28 this year to April 30 next year.

Najib has to be personally present during each of the trials, so the cases cannot be heard on the same days.

Plans to strike out

Najib's lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today however told the judge that the three money-laundering charges in this RM27 million case do not have predicate offences, or other charges where the money-laundering charges can arise from or are built on.

“As Yang Arif can see, it's standing on its own, we will be making an application to strike out the three charges,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Budiman Lutfi Mohamed later said the prosecution would address the striking out bid after it had been filed.

“It is the view of the prosecution that the three AMLA charges are valid and proper and we will address the challenge when it is properly filed,” he told the court.

MORE TO COME