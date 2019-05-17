Court sentences jobless man in Terengganu to jail for stabbing imam

Muhammad Khairil Nawi is sentenced to three years and five months' jail for stabbing an imam in Terengganu. — Reuters pic

BESUT, May 17 ― For stabbing an imam who was reciting the Quran, an unemployed man was sentenced to three years and five months' jail by the magistrate's court here yesterday.

The accused, Muhammad Khairil Nawi, 23, pleaded guilty when the charge was read out to him before magistrate Raja Norshuziana Shakila Raja Mamat.

He was charged with voluntarily injuring Mohd Amin Md Nor, 38, with a knife at 6.30am on Sunday (May 12) at Kampung Apal Mosque in Jerteh.

The court ordered the accused to serve the jail term from today.

Earlier, the accused, who was represented by lawyer Mohd Fakhrul Fikri Mokhtar from the National Legal Aid Foundation applied for a lenient sentence, saying that the accused was depressed and was hearing voices at the time of the incident.

Inspector Norkhaizan Ramli, prosecuting, however said the accused should be punished accordingly based on the seriousness of the offence. ― Bernama