Battered Kuala Kangsar wife in hospital, husband in police custody

KUALA KANGSAR, May 17 ― Police arrested a 36-year-old man here for domestic assault after his 34-year-old wife filed a complaint against him yesterday.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Razali Ibrahim said the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 323/326a of the Penal Code for causing hurt.

The victim, a nursing assistant, has been admitted to Kuala Kangsar Hospital for treatment.

“The couple is in the midst of a divorce proceeding,” the policeman said in a statement today.

According to Razali, the assault incident took place on Wednesday when the wife tried to stop her husband from hurting their 13-year-old daughter at their Taman Sri Emas home.

The man had scolded the girl and pulled her hair earlier.

The man then turned on his wife, slapping her and knocking her head against a chair. He was also said to have punched her in the abdomen and twisting her arm behind her back.

All this was witnessed by their daughter.

The man stopped only after the girl pleaded with her father that he could kill her mother.

Razali said initial investigations showed it was not the first time the man had assaulted his wife and their two children.