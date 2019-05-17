Armed Forces, police to probe military officer’s theft case

Zulkifli said the Armed Forces would not allow any of its officers or military personnel to be involved in disciplinary offences. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is willing to collaborate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to complete the investigation into the arrest of a military captain suspected of stealing luxury designer bags at a shopping centre in Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang, here.

Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, after attending the breaking of fast at the ATM Orphans Tahfiz School at Wisma Perwira ATM, here, said ATM would not allow any of its officers or military personnel to be involved in disciplinary offences.

“ATM will provide the information needed by PDRM in the investigation of this case,” he said when commenting on the arrest an ATM captain on May 9.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner, Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said he had received a report from the premises owner after realising that it was broken into at about 11am on May 3 and the police investigation showed that the army officer committed the crime to pay off his debt due to online gambling.

In another development, when asked to comment on the assignment of ATM officers at the national border during Hari Raya, Zulkifli said there was no change in terms of their assignment and they were on duty as usual.

He noted that the top three Armed Forces commander is scheduled to celebrate Hari Raya with them at the border.

“The purpose of celebrating with them in the area is to encourage them to work better,” he said. — Bernama