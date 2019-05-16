Siti Kharina’s remains laid to rest after Ishak

The remains of Siti Kharina Mohd Khairuddin are brought back to her family’s house at Kampung Tengah Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah May 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA PILAH, May 16 — The remains of a nursing sister at Serdang Hospital, Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin was buried at the Kampung Tengah Muslim Cemetery, Seri Menanti, near here, tonight at 9pm.

Prior to that, the remains of Siti Kharina, 40, arrived at her village in Kampung Tengah today at 6.15pm.

It was then taken into the house to be viewed for the last time by family members, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament and Communications and Multimedia deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith was among 100 people who turned up to pay their final respects.

The mystery of her disappearance on May 8 was answered after her body with slash wounds on her chest, neck and head was found in her rented condominium in Cyberjaya yesterday. Her body was found by the owner of the condominium.

Prior to this, the Serdang Hospital’s management confirmed that Siti Kharina, who was reported missing, was last seen driving a white Honda City car in the parking lot of the hospital at 4pm on May 8.

Today, police had detained three individuals, namely, two men and a woman who were suspected to be involved in killing Siti Kharina and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

One of the men, a Pakistani national, 38, and the woman, 35, a Nigerian, were detained in Kuala Lumpur early this morning while the other man, a Nigerian, Aliwajuwon Gilbertalowonle was arrested near Cheras Sentral at 3pm.

The late Siti Kharina stayed away from her husband and three daughters, aged 10 to 14 years, who were now staying in Kampung Tengah. — Bernama