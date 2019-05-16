Sabah CM: No Cabinet shuffle

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said there will not be any state cabinet reshuffle today. — Foto oleh Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, May 16 — There will not be any state cabinet reshuffle, according to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today.

As to the state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister post that fell vacant following the demise of DAP Sabah chairman Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, he said he would duly make an announcement.

“I will make the necessary announcement, by tomorrow, if possible,” he told reporters after visiting the Ramadan bazaar at Lintasan Deasoka here today.

On the hoo-ha about special branch (SB) personnel being barred from attending Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and state government functions and press conferences, he said he brought up the matter at a cabinet meeting and found that no decision to the effect was ever made.

“If there ever was such a ‘decision’, then ít is fake as it did not come from me or the state government.

“SB can come any time to hear what we say; no reason for us to stop them because our statements will be reported by the media anyway and will appear in the newspapers for the public to read,” Mohd Shafie stressed. — Bernama