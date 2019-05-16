Melaka begins cloud seeding as dam dips to critical level

MELAKA, May 16 — The state government will be carrying out cloud seeding for three days starting from today as the water level at the Durian Tunggal Dam, which supplies water to Central Melaka District here, drops to critical level.

State Public Works, Transport and Public Utilities Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said the dry seeding operation was conducted using a hygroscopic flare mounted on the wing of a Cessna 340A aircraft this afternoon.

The operation which started at the Johor border to Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, however, relied on current atmospheric conditions.

“Cloud seeding is being carried out because the water level at the Durian Tunggal Dam has reached critical reading and due to the prevailing hot weather.

“The Meteorological Department has done an analysis and found May 16-18 to be a suitable period for cloud seeding,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Based on the Facebook page of the Melaka Water Regulatory Body (BKSA), water levels at three dams in the state as at 10 am today was, Durian Tunggal (39.9 per cent), Jus (67 per cent) and Asahan (62.5 per cent).

He said the cloud seeding operation was expected to help solve the problem of water shortage in three dams in the state especially ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

Meanwhile, he said there was no water rationing so far as Melaka still received water supply from Sungai Johor.

“However, residents are requested to use water sparingly and immediately report to the Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad in the event of leakages or burst pipes to avoid wastage,” he said. — Bernama