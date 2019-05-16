Malaysia receives confirmation from UN on withdrawal from Rome Statute

Malaysia has received the confirmation from the United Nations (UN) on Malaysia’s withdrawal from the instrument of accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — Malaysia has received the confirmation from the United Nations (UN) on Malaysia’s withdrawal from the instrument of accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The notice dated May 15 from the UN was posted on Wisma Putra’s official media social platform today.

According to the notice, the UN Secretary-General, acting in his capacity as depositary, communicates that Malaysia’s withdrawal from the instrument of accession was effected on April 29, 2019.

The UN notice also stated that the notification on the withdrawal was received from Malaysia’s Foreign Minister that read:

“...the Government of Malaysia has decided to withdraw its instrument of accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court on April 5, 2019. Malaysia, therefore, is rescinding its letter of accession and that this withdrawal should take effect immediately.

“Notwithstanding the above, Malaysia remains committed to the rule of law and to bring to justice the perpetrators of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes; and crime of aggression. This is in line with the policy of the new government to firmly espouse the principles of truth, human rights, rule of law, justice, good governance, integrity and accountability.”

Yesterday, Wisma Putra voiced its concerns that the UN website still listed Malaysia as a country supporting the treaty despite having submitted its withdrawal letter.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the decision of the Cabinet that Malaysia is withdrawing its participation from Rome Statute ICC on April 5

The Rome Statute is the treaty that establishes the ICC. — Bernama