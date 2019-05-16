Eddin: The proposal for MMC is not to restrict the media

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith, speaks after launching Safer Internet Day 2019 in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA PILAH, May 16 — The proposal on the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) is not aimed at restricting the freedom of the media in the country.

Instead of that, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said it was aimed at providing clear guidelines to media practitioners.

“Besides practising the freedom of the media, we also balance the political stability and the benefits to people.

“It is to avoid the country being affected by irresponsible things like the spread of false news that could affect the good relations of the people and many more,” he told reporters when met after a walkabout at the Ramadan bazaar here, today.

In commenting on the performance of all ministry’s agencies during the year under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, Eddin Syazlee said he was thus far satisfied.

“Although there are some weaknesses identified, I believe at the end of a year (of PH administration on May 9) I can see the intensity and sincerity of all agencies under KKMM striving to translate the government’s aspirations.

“It is a positive thing, even though we were reprimanded, we accept it openly and Insya-Allah, I’m confident in the near future, we can improve as there is still room for us to improve,” he said.

Later, Eddin Syazlee joined the breaking-of-fast with about 200 people at Kampung Parit Kariah Mosque.

He also presented contributions to 20 Asnaf recipients from around the village at the event. — Bernama