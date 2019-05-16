EC wants feedback to improve election process

The Election Commission logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The Election Commission (EC) is prepared to discuss with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government or any quarters to scrutinise the ban on the use of government assets and members of the administration for campaigning during office hours in a general election.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun, in a statement today, said that this was to ensure that EC received views and feedback to improve the general election process.

He said the action was in line with the process of engagement and openness of EC to obtain input and views from all quarters especially those directly involved in general elections.

‘’The main focus of the EC is to form a general election process which is fair to all quarters and it takes place transparently and with integrity,’’ he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently expressed his unhappiness at the EC regulation which ban members of the Cabinet from conducting campaign activities during office hours which he regarded as impacting on the PH administration.

Commenting further, EC had also taken numerous actions to improve the general election process and was looking comprehensively at the reforms which could be implemented.

‘’In this context, improvements on the general election process which do not involve the amendments of the law have already been implemented, while those involving amendments of the law, require the scrutiny and further study of EC.

‘’In order to implement the improvements, EC had carried out engagement sessions with various quarters such as political parties, non-government organisations, social organisations, government agencies and also international agencies,’’ he added. — Bernama