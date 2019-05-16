Cops: Viralled IS message on bomb attack in Bintulu not true

Police say that the message on social media claiming that the Daesh group was planning to launch bomb attacks in Bintulu was not true. — Reuters pic

BINTULU, May 16 ― The message that was viralled in the social media claiming that the Daesh group had infiltrated Sarawak and planned to bomb churches in Bintulu was not true.

Bintulu District Police Chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili described the message that went viral which showed the photograph of three men who were claimed to be members of the group and were being hunted by police as fake news.

“The security situation as a whole is under control,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

Besides Bintulu, the message also claimed that the group was planning to launch bomb attacks on a church in Sibu.

Sibu OCPD, ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit was reported by a local daily today to also deny the existence of a bomb attack on a church in Sibu and disclosed that all the three men in the viralled message had been arrested by police. ― Bernama