Anwar warns of new ‘racist’ narrative among Malaysians

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during Majlis Iftar Perdana in Bangi May 16, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGI, May 16 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today there is a new narrative on racism that needs to be addressed before Malaysia can move forward.

He said the narrative does not only exist within the Malay community, but also in the Indian and Chinese community.

“Some have the perception that racist tool is only within the Malays but this is not true. It is also within the Indian and Chinese races.

“And their narrative is over board [for example] on the issue of poverty, it’s the poverty of the Indians, problems in businesses, it’s the businesses of the Chinese, and the Malay majority is sidelined,” said Anwar, when quizzed whether the May 13 files should be declassified.

Anwar said the narrative should be inclusive of all races, such as the issue on poverty and business opportunities.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the views of the minorities on their views of Islam should not be shunned and they should be given the space to express their opinions.

However, the Port Dickson MP said the majority voice should not be silent or worry over the matter to the point of shying away from expressing their views.

“Some Islamic bodies had voiced out to me on their views of these minority groups, in which they found to have conflicting views.

“But the Islamic bodies should be vocal in order to tell the public, whether Muslims and non-Muslims, that the general view is different than the extreme minorities who are trying to dictate or think they are the voice of the Islamic community.

“I disagree with restricting them because I believe we can give a more rational view that is supported by the people in a free and open platform,” Anwar told reporters at the Majlis Iftar Perdana held at Hotel Tenera, here today.

Earlier, Anwar had spoken at the event, which was organised by Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) and Wadah, which is a group made up of mostly former Abim members.

Anwar was the former Abim president from 1974 to 1982.