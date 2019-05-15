Penang zakat fund gets RM3.4m from Tabung Haji

The Tabung Haji logo is seen at Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, May 15 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) made a zakat contribution totalling RM3,446,420.49 for the financial year ended 2018 to Zakat Pulau Pinang today.

TH senior general manager Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abd Rahman handed over the contribution to Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas in an official ceremony at the latter’s official residence here.

The zakat or tithe contribution to the Penang fund this year is an increase of 24.9 per cent compared to RM 2,759,734.60 for the financial year ended 2017.

“This is an annual contribution by TH as it is part of our responsibility as an Islamic organisation with an aim to strengthen the financial situation of Muslims and to develop the social economic status of Muslims especially those under the poverty line,” said Syed Saleh during the handing over ceremony.

He hoped the contribution to Zakat Pulau Pinang will go towards developing programmes in Penang to help the poor in the state.

He said TH made a total zakat contribution of RM85.57 million in 2018, an increase of 26.6 per cent compared to RM67.61 million in 2017.

He said TH will continue to implement Zakat programmes aimed at those in need through various educational, entrepreneurial, welfare and social programmes.

“We hope that this initiative will leave a positive impact on those in the lower income group,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Penang Islamic Affairs Department Director and acting Chief Executive Officer Datuk Sazali Hussein, Penang mufti Datuk Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, Penang TH director Shukor Jangga and other Zakat Pulau Pinang and TH officials.