Anwar: Too late for PAS to keep ‘dedak cartel’ under wraps

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the National Youth Convention at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi May 15, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, May 15 — Malaysians have a right to know about the alleged “dedak cartel” within PAS now that it has been exposed, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

While accepting that the Islamist may see this as its private affairs, the PKR president said Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s son-in-law revelation has made it issue known to all.

“If it is purely an internal matter then I think it is for PAS to decide, but now it is already in the public sphere and it involves funds from other parties as the allegations stated.

“This is against what has been said in which a leader should live in moderation and does not take money from questionable sources,” Anwar told reporters after speaking at the National Youth Convention 2019 at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, here today.

The Port Dickson MP said PAS must clarify the matter as it involves serious allegations.

He added that while PAS has said it will investigate, he reminded the party of its moral obligation to share its findings with the public.

Yesterday, PAS issued a gag order barring its leaders and members from speaking about internal matters with the media or on social media.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that any action that contravenes the party’s interests would be a disciplinary offence.

Zaharudin Muhammad, who was a former member of PAS’ influential Syura Council, had disclosed an alleged “dedak cartel” — dedak is a Malay euphemism for bribery — within the Islamist party that purportedly took funds from former foe Umno was a pre-emptive move.

Five individuals using the nicknames Dr Hussam II, Mr NT, Mr KT, Mr KH, and Semua dah tahu, were claimed to be in the “dedak cartel”.