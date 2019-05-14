Two deaths, not one if Adib had been pulled from EMRS van, expert witness tells inquest

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi attends the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court March 28, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, May 14 — The Coroner’s Court was told today that there would be two deaths if firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was pulled from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) Unit van in a riot incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, in November last year.

Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) Forensic Expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi said the perpetrator who pulled Muhammad Adib out of the vehicle would also be in danger as they were at the dangerous zone, at the left side of the EMRS van.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam, who is also 24th witness, said both the perpetrator and Muhammad Adib were also exposed to serious injuries that could lead to death if such situation had taken place.

“Suggestion from Dr Shahrom (Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, former senior forensic and pathology consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz) that the firefighter was pulled from the van, then the perpetrator would have faced the same danger as they were both in the dangerous zone, being at the left side of the EMRS van.

“... and the investigating officer for the case also said that at the time of the incident that no other person was injured,” he said when testifying at the 33rd days of the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib here.

He also disagreed with some of the theories presented by Dr Shahrom, who was also the 29th witness, pertaining to Muhammad Adib’s death.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam in his summary said Dr Shahrom’s theory did not correspond with the pattern of injuries sustained by the victim who was clinically examined during a post-mortem, performed by HKL’s Forensic Department head Datuk Dr Ahmad Shah Mahmood.

“Dr Shahrom’s theory only highlighted certain injuries on the upper and right arm (of Muhammad Adib), apart from the fact that injury did not fit the short period in which the victim was injured,” he said reiterating the findings that Muhammad Adib got down from the vehicle by himself during the incident.

Muhammad Adib who is also a member of EMRS unit of Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured in the riot on the site of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 last year and died on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute.

Inquest before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues tomorrow. — Bernama