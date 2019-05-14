CEO: Tabung Haji still waiting for Saudi Arabia’s decision on additional Haj quota request

The official quota given by Saudi Arabia to Malaysia this year was 30,200. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is still waiting for a decision from the Saudi Arabian government on the request for an additional 10,000 Haj quota this year, TH chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zukri Samat said.

He said TH had sent a formal letter to the Saudi Arabian on this matter while Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa had also gone to Saudi Arabia to discuss it.

“We pray that we will get the 10,000 additional quota because I understand that TH has so far received up to 113,000 appeals... but we will continue to work with Saudi Arabia,” he said at a briefing session on Tabung Haji issues at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia here today.

The official quota given by Saudi Arabia to Malaysia this year was 30,200.

At the same time, Zukri said a total of 91,000 new accounts were opened in the first quarter of this year while RM4.3 billion of new deposits recorded.

There was a blogger who misinterpreted these figures and said on the average the new account holders deposited RM47,000 into their accounts. This is wrong because the amount was deposited by both new and old TH account holders,” he said.

However, he added that for the same period, RM4.6 billion savings were withdrawn and he believed these were panic withdrawals by the account holders resulting from the problems faced by TH as announced by the government at the end of last year.

“Nonetheless we are confident that TH’s performance will be better starting the second quarter of this year,” he said.

TH recorded a net profit of RM440 million in the first quarter of 2019. — Bernama