Sultan Nazrin graces renaming of Tapah district mosque

Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the renaming of the Tapah District Mosque and broke fast with residents today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

TAPAH, May 13 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah graces the renaming of the Tapah District Mosque and broke fast with residents in the area, here, today.

The mosque was renamed Masjid Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Also present at the event were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, State Secretary Zainal Azman Abu Seman and State Islamic Religious Department director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin.

Construction of the mosque at a cost of about RM6 million started in 2012 and was completed in May 2015.

At today’s event at the mosque, the congregation listened to the reading of Quranic verses before the breaking of fast.

Sultan Nazrin then handed over zakat contribution of RM140,500 to the penghulu of the Sungkai, Chenderiang, Batang Padang and Bidor subdistricts for the benefit of 562 residents.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) general manager, Datuk Raja Abd Jalil Raja Zaid handed over a mock cheque for RM25,000 as zakat fisabilillah (for use in the cause of Allah) to the management of Masjid Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. — Bernama