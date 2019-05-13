Rural Development Ministry urged to pay attention to overdue projects

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun speaks at a special press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — There are still projects under the Rural Development Ministry which are categorised as over-due, said its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun who urged the staff to pay attention to such projects.

Rina stressed that delays of the completion of any programme and project would mean delayed benefit to the public, especially rural folks.

“This does not give a good image of the government,” she said at a gathering with ministry staff here today.

She also said the ministry’s personnel should improve their work performance during the month of Ramadan and not use fasting as an excuse not to carry out their duties well. — Bernama