Perak MB says good advisers help him run the state

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a special interview session at his official residence in Ipoh May 13, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 13 ― One year in, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu credited his advisers for helping him run the state smoothly.

“You do not need to be too clever or too experienced. For me, having good advice from experienced people will allow you to come to a decision that will help the people,” he said.

Speaking to the media here yesterday in conjunction with the Perak Pakatan Harapan administration's one-year anniversary, Ahmad Faizal said he was still learning on the job.

“I am still learning a lot of things. Thankfully many experienced leaders such as Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and he is one of my points of reference whenever I face problems in economic issues.

“I am not ashamed to admit when I do not understand something. I will ask. If not my excos, I will ask civil servants.”

Ahmad Faizal also said he was lucky to have Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's ears.

“I have direct access to the prime minister who will listen and give me advice,” he said, adding that he was lucky to have the support of experienced leaders.

“I need to have an open mind and take in all views given by them to come to a final decision that is for the good of the people,” he added.

When asked to rate his excos, Ahmad Faizal gave them six out of 10.

“Tun gave his ministers five out of 10. I give my excos six out of 10. In the eyes of the mentri besar, the Perak excos are better than the ministers,” he quipped.