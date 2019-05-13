Muhyiddin: IPCMC Bill in the works, will be established by year's end

According to a report, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the establishment of IPCMC has begun, and is expected to be completed not long from now. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has revealed that the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will be established by the year's end after its Bill is tabled in Parliament.

“The establishment of IPCMC has begun, and [is expected] to be completed not long from now,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Muhyiddin added there will be several more Parliament sittings before the year ends. The first sitting began on March 11 and ended on April 11, with the second and third from July 1 to July 18, and October 7 to December 5, respectively.

Concerns raised by the police over the IPCMC were addressed by Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) chairman Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed during a meeting last Friday, said the minister.

He also said GIACC will draft a paper on the IPCMC for Cabinet, for presentation, discussion and eventual approval.

Last week, the police finally gave their consent for the formation of the IPCMC some 14 years after it was first proposed.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said that their consent was based on the guarantee that police powers would not be diminished.

The IPCMC was mooted by the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management of the police in its report published in May 2005.