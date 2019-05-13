Health Ministry to continue engaging with anti-vaxxers, will leave disciplinary action to MMC

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang May 13, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, May 13 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today said that the ministry would continue engaging with healthcare providers who oppose immunisations, in a bid to counter such propaganda in a holistic manner.

However, he said that he would leave matter concerning breach of professional conduct and disciplinary matters to the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

“Our approach, my position particularly, is to continue engaging and we are very well aware, we are monitoring the anti-vaccination campaign, every time they have their events, we would want to be there.

“If at all it’s possible, we want to be on stage with them. We have never feared to engage and we never engage out of fear.

“I personally would continue engaging them. They may have a right to say their peace, but similarly, you can’t be saying your piece in one way. They must engage us and let’s have a dialogue,” Dzukefly told a press conference today, after visiting the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah here.

“I think that is in the jurisdiction of the MMC to take action,” he said when asked about possible action against medical doctors who support anti-vaccination campaigns and encourage anti-vaccination culture.

Dzulkefly said that members of the public can also lodge a report with the ministry on any medical practitioners espousing such ideas.

In February Dzulkefly had said that the Health Ministry would be tabling a proposal and policy to make immunisation vaccination compulsory.

He said he would bring the matter to the ministry’s post-cabinet meeting.

Should it receive support, it will then be brought to the Cabinet.

He said the ministry had mobilised a task force to study all proposals in an effort to make immunisation compulsory for all children in the country.