Hadi: Over 20,000 new members have joined PAS since February

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today said that the Islamist party has recruited 20,011 new members into its fold since February. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

AMPANG, May 13 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today said that the Islamist party has recruited 20,011 new members into its fold since February.

He said the party considers this a positive development for PAS, given the victories by the Opposition in three by-elections.

“From February to March, 7,090 members joined the party. This is followed by 8,235 new members from March to April.

“Another additional 4,686 members joined the party from April until May 9,” Hadi said during a meeting of PAS’ central leadership and dialogue session with the media at Hotel De Palma.

“This includes a sizable number of Orang Asli Muslims from Cameron Highlands.

“In fact, we have opened up a new party branch in Lanai, which solely consists of Orang Asli members,” he said.

Hadi added the new members will be a good addition for the upcoming annual PAS Muktamar, which will be held from June 21 to 23 at Indera Makhota in Pahang.